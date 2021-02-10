UrduPoint.com
Jury Indicts Pennsylvania Man On Threat To Murder Senators Charge - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) A Federal grand jury has indicted a man in his seventies living in the state of Pennsylvania on a charge of threatening to murder US senators, the Department of Justice announced in a press release on Wednesday.

"The United States Attorney's Office for the middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Kenelm L. Shirk, age 71, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was indicted on February 3, 2021, by a federal grand jury for threatening to murder members of the United States Senate," the release said.

On January 21, Shirk was stopped by the Pennsylvania State Police in his vehicle while traveling to Washington, DC and a search of his vehicle recovered several firearms and large amounts of ammunition, the Justice Department said.

"Shirk was then taken into custody by the Pennsylvania State Police and charged with making terroristic threats," the release said.

Shirk made his initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Susan Schwab on February 9, 2021, and pleaded not guilty to the federal charges.  He was detained pending a trial that was scheduled for April 5, the Justice Department said.

More Stories From World

