UrduPoint.com

Jury Selection Begins In NY Trial Against Trump Organization For Alleged Financial Fraud

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 07:54 PM

Jury Selection Begins in NY Trial Against Trump Organization for Alleged Financial Fraud

Jury selection began on Monday in a New York trial against former US President Donald Trump's business for allegedly engaging in tax fraud and financial record falsification, with the trial expected to take several weeks after jury selection completes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Jury selection began on Monday in a New York trial against former US President Donald Trump's business for allegedly engaging in tax fraud and financial record falsification, with the trial expected to take several weeks after jury selection completes.

The Trump Organization is facing nine felony charges as part of an indictment alleging the business' executives received substantial portions of their income through indirect, unreported means.

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be seated for the trial, which Judge Juan Manuel Merchan anticipates will take several weeks. Jury selection could similarly take several weeks, as jurors will be stricken if lawyers do not trust them to be fair or impartial in a trial involving Trump.

The trial is expected to include testimony from former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to 15 charges related to the alleged fraud scheme in exchange for a five-month prison sentence, five years of probation and almost $2 billion in tax repayments and penalties.

However, the deal is contingent upon Weisselberg testifying truthfully in the trial against the Trump Organization.

In September, New York Attorney General Letitia James also filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children, alleging that they engaged in acts of financial fraud and misrepresentation to inflate Trump's net worth by billions of Dollars.

Trump has accused James of pursuing politically motivated investigations and weaponizing the state's legal system against him and his organization.

Related Topics

Exchange Business Lawyers Trump New York August September From Billion

Recent Stories

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for p ..

PkHA approves Rs19.414 billion annual budget for provincial highways

2 minutes ago
 Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

Factory sealed for manufacturing fake shampoo

2 minutes ago
 AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

AIDS ward set at DHQ Khanewal

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

Imran Khan gets bail in attempt to murder case

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city ..

Commissioner reviews cleanliness situation in city

2 minutes ago
 Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at differ ..

Exciting Punjab Games competitions begin at different sports venues

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.