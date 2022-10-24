Jury Selection Begins in NY Trial Against Trump Organization for Alleged Financial Fraud

Jury selection began on Monday in a New York trial against former US President Donald Trump's business for allegedly engaging in tax fraud and financial record falsification, with the trial expected to take several weeks after jury selection completes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Jury selection began on Monday in a New York trial against former US President Donald Trump's business for allegedly engaging in tax fraud and financial record falsification, with the trial expected to take several weeks after jury selection completes.

The Trump Organization is facing nine felony charges as part of an indictment alleging the business' executives received substantial portions of their income through indirect, unreported means.

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates will be seated for the trial, which Judge Juan Manuel Merchan anticipates will take several weeks. Jury selection could similarly take several weeks, as jurors will be stricken if lawyers do not trust them to be fair or impartial in a trial involving Trump.

The trial is expected to include testimony from former Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg, who pleaded guilty in August to 15 charges related to the alleged fraud scheme in exchange for a five-month prison sentence, five years of probation and almost $2 billion in tax repayments and penalties.

However, the deal is contingent upon Weisselberg testifying truthfully in the trial against the Trump Organization.

In September, New York Attorney General Letitia James also filed a civil lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children, alleging that they engaged in acts of financial fraud and misrepresentation to inflate Trump's net worth by billions of Dollars.

Trump has accused James of pursuing politically motivated investigations and weaponizing the state's legal system against him and his organization.