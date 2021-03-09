UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jury Selection Begins In US Trial Of Derek Chauvin For Murder Of George Floyd

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:17 PM

Jury Selection Begins in US Trial of Derek Chauvin for Murder of George Floyd

Jury selection got underway on Tuesday morning in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of African-American George Floyd on May 25

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Jury selection got underway on Tuesday morning in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the killing of African-American George Floyd on May 25.

During Tuesday's proceedings, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill cautioned the panel of prospective jurors not to watch any media coverage of the case during the trial.

Jury selection was initially due to begin on Monday but was delayed so that Cahill could first to hear from the state of Minnesota Court of Appeals whether a third-degree murder count can be added to charges brought against Chauvin.

The former police officer is already charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter. He pleaded not guilty.

Though the appeals court has yet to issue its decision on that point, Cahill began screening the pool of possible jurors. The process of jury selection could take up to three weeks.

Floyd's in-custody death, which was captured on a bystander's cellphone video, sparked a wave of protests across the United States against racially motivated police brutality.

Related Topics

Murder Police George Minneapolis United States May Media From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian Foreign Ministe ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai International Financial Centre records highe ..

3 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

18 minutes ago

Mehmood ur Rasheed directs RDA to expedite work to ..

1 minute ago

26 held with contraband

1 minute ago

2 teachers, 6 students tested corona positive

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.