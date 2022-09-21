UrduPoint.com

Just 1% Of 25Mln Russian Reserve Subject To Partial Mobilization - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Just 1% of 25Mln Russian Reserve Subject to Partial Mobilization - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The mobilization resource of Russia is almost 25 million people, and a little more than 1% of it is subject to partial mobilization, which covers those who have served, have a military occupational certification and combat experience, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Precisely from the reserve. These are not some people who have never seen or heard anything about the army, these are really those who have served, have a military specialty, that is, the specialty that is needed today in the armed forces or have combat experience," Shoigu told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The minister specified that Russia has a mobilization resource of 25 million people who served in the army and have combat experience, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of it, or about 300,000 reservists.

"So you can understand that this partial mobilization is 1% or a little more. Maybe 1.1% of the total mobilization resource," Shoigu said.

The minister emphasized that university students would not be mobilized under any circumstances. Additionally, people who are currently on conscription are not subject to mobilization.

