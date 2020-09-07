Just 21 Percent of Americans Would Agree to Get Vaccinated Against COVID19 - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Only about one fifth of Americans would want to get a coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible if it became available, a new YouGov poll conducted for CBS shows.

If a coronavirus vaccine became available in the US at no cost, 58 percent of respondents say they would consider it but would wait to see what happens to others first before getting one, the poll data, released on Sunday, shows. This is seven percent more than in July.

Just 21 percent of voters nationwide say they would get a vaccine as soon as possible if one became available, down from 32 percent in late July. Another 21 percent say they would not get a coronavirus vaccine at all, as compared to 17 percent in July.

More than 60 percent of respondents say they would think the vaccine was rushed through if it were released this year. More Republicans (52 percent) think if a vaccine becomes available this year, they would consider it a scientific achievement to find one that fast, as compared to 23 percent of Democrats.

More than 70 percent of Democrats would think it was rushed through (compared to 48 percent of Republicans).

Only 54 percent of Americans say they trust the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for accurate information on the coronavirus. Back in March, this figure was 86 percent.

The New York Times reported earlier this month that CDC had alerted public health officials across the United States in all 50 states and five major cities that they should be ready to start distributing a new COVID-19 vaccine by late October or early November.

Meanwhile, the Russian Health Ministry registered the first vaccine against COVID-19, named Sputnik V, on August 11. Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed hope on Sunday that the majority of the Russian capital's residents would be vaccinated against the coronavirus within several months.