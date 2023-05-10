UrduPoint.com

Just 26% Of UK Citizens Believe In Conservatives' Victory In Next Elections - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Just 26% of UK Citizens Believe in Conservatives' Victory in Next Elections - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Only slightly more than a quarter of UK citizens, or 26%, believe that the Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will win the next general election, a poll conducted by YouGov showed on Wednesday.

Just 4% think that the Conservatives will receive a large majority in the parliament, according to the survey. Around 11% of people believe the party can get a small majority, while another 11% say the elections will lead to a hung parliament resulting in a government led by the Tories.

At the same time, around 50% of respondents think that the Labour Party will win the next general election, with 11% believing the party led by Keir Starmer is likely to get a large majority in the parliament, the poll showed.

The survey was conducted among 1,627-1,820 UK citizens aged 18 or older on May 8.

The next general election in the United Kingdom is due to take place no later than January 2025. For months, the polls have been showing a huge gap in the lead between the Labour Party and the Conservatives, with the latter consistently trailing by a double-digit margin.

Last week, Sunak's party lost over 1,000 seats in local elections, losing control of over 40 councils across the United Kingdom.

