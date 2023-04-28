UrduPoint.com

Just 29% Of South Koreans Say US Snooping Warrants Change In Relationship - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Almost 80% of South Koreans are concerned about the consequences that the recent Pentagon leak might have on their country's national security, but less than a third believe Seoul should review its relationship with the United States in the wake of the snooping revelations, according to a Morning Consult poll published on Friday.

Thirty-two percent of South Koreans are "very concerned" and 45% are "somewhat concerned" by the effects of the leak on national security, the findings showed.

At the same time, a majority, 54%, believe US spying on allies is expected.

When asked whether South Korea should change its relationship with the US after the leak suggested Washington spied on the ally as the latter debated arms supply to Ukraine, just 29% replied in the affirmative, while 51% answered in the negative.

The survey was conducted from April 21-23, among a representative sample of 1,000 adults in South Korea, with a margin of error of +/-3 percentage points.

