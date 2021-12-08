UrduPoint.com

Just 3 In 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

Just 3 in 5 US Republicans Trust Doctor Advice, Down 13 Points During Pandemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic has eroded faith in doctors among Republicans in the United States, with many seeking second opinions or other sources of medical information, a Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Currently, 60% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents are confident, down from 73% in 2010," a press release explaining the poll said.

As fewer Republicans are confident in the accuracy of their doctor's advice, more now say they "usually feel it is necessary to check for second opinions or do (their) own research on the subject," the release said.

Meanwhile, more Democrats and Democratic leaners are confident now (71 percent) than were in the past, especially compared with the 62 percent measured in 2002, the release also said.

As a result, Democrats' confidence exceeds Republican confidence for the first time in Gallup's trend dating back to 2002, the release a.

Increasing skepticism of science and medical advice among Republicans likely is a significant factor in lagging COVID-19 vaccination rates compared with Democrats and political independents, according to the release.

Related Topics

Doctor Gallup United States Democrats From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

13 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

28 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

28 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago
 Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Sh ..

Education dept issues circular to recite Darood Shareef at schools

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.