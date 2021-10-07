Just 36% of US Adults Trust Media, 2nd Lowest Score Ever Recorded - Poll

Americans' trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down four percentage points since last year to 36%, making this year's reading the second lowest ever, a Gallup poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Americans' trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down four percentage points since last year to 36%, making this year's reading the second lowest ever, a Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"In all, 7% of US adults say they have 'a great deal' and 29% 'a fair amount' of trust and confidence in newspapers, television and radio news reporting," a press release explaining the poll said.

The combined total is just four points above a record low 32 percent recorded in 2016, amid the divisive presidential election campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the release said.

The findings are the latest in Gallup's tracking of the public's confidence in key US institutions, which began in 1972.

Between 1972 and 1976, 68-to-72 percent of Americans expressed trust in the mass media; yet, by 1997 trust had dropped to 53 percent. Trust in the media, which has averaged 45% since 1997, has not reached the majority level since 2003, the release said.

Meanwhile, partisans' trust in the media continues to reflect a sharp polarization of the US electorate. Currently, 68 percent of Democrats, 11 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of independents say they trust the media, the release added.

The poll was conducted September 1-17 with telephone interviews from a random sample of 1,005 US adults in all 50 US States with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%, according to the release.