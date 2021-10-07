UrduPoint.com

Just 36% Of US Adults Trust Media, 2nd Lowest Score Ever Recorded - Poll

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 09:14 PM

Just 36% of US Adults Trust Media, 2nd Lowest Score Ever Recorded - Poll

Americans' trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down four percentage points since last year to 36%, making this year's reading the second lowest ever, a Gallup poll said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Americans' trust in the media to report the news fully, accurately and fairly has edged down four percentage points since last year to 36%, making this year's reading the second lowest ever, a Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"In all, 7% of US adults say they have 'a great deal' and 29% 'a fair amount' of trust and confidence in newspapers, television and radio news reporting," a press release explaining the poll said.

The combined total is just four points above a record low 32 percent recorded in 2016, amid the divisive presidential election campaign between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, the release said.

The findings are the latest in Gallup's tracking of the public's confidence in key US institutions, which began in 1972.

Between 1972 and 1976, 68-to-72 percent of Americans expressed trust in the mass media; yet, by 1997 trust had dropped to 53 percent. Trust in the media, which has averaged 45% since 1997, has not reached the majority level since 2003, the release said.

Meanwhile, partisans' trust in the media continues to reflect a sharp polarization of the US electorate. Currently, 68 percent of Democrats, 11 percent of Republicans and 31 percent of independents say they trust the media, the release added.

The poll was conducted September 1-17 with telephone interviews from a random sample of 1,005 US adults in all 50 US States with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%, according to the release.

Related Topics

Election Hillary Clinton Trump Reading Gallup September Democrats 2016 Media TV All From

Recent Stories

Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to pr ..

Without masks, 2-metre distancing not enough to prevent spread of COVID-19 indoo ..

16 seconds ago
 Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure ..

Tribal Lines, Mardan Bears, Bannu Panthers secure victories

18 seconds ago
 Speakers stress for creating awareness on mental h ..

Speakers stress for creating awareness on mental health

19 seconds ago
 Polish Top Court Confirms Country's Constitution A ..

Polish Top Court Confirms Country's Constitution Above EU Legislation

20 seconds ago
 US Homeland Security Dept. Enacts Plan to Tackle C ..

US Homeland Security Dept. Enacts Plan to Tackle Climate Change - Statement

5 minutes ago
 Six businesses sealed over violation of corona SOP ..

Six businesses sealed over violation of corona SOPs; Rs 17,000 fine imposed

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.