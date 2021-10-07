Just 44% of US Voters Have Confidence in Elected Leaders, Candidates - Poll

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Americans' trust in elected leaders flirted with record lows, with a minority saying they have confidence in political candidates or elected officials, and only a slight majority expressing confidence in voters' choices during elections, a Gallup poll said on Thursday.

"Less than half of U.S. adults (44%) say they have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in people who hold or are running for public office, rivaling the record low of 42% from 2016," a press release explaining the poll said. "Meanwhile, a small majority (55%) express a similar level of confidence in the judgments of the American people under the democratic system, the lowest Gallup has measured to date but not meaningfully different from 56% readings in 2016 and 2020."

Gallup polls of both measures, which date back to 1972 for politicians and 1974 for American voters, show a nearly continuous decline in confidence for both politicians and voters during subsequent decades, the release said.

Thursday's poll shows confidence in politicians down 24 percentage points from its peak in 1974, while confidence in the judgments of the American voters is down 31 points from its peak in 1976, the release said.

After former President Barack Obama's election to the White House in 2008, Republicans' confidence in politicians plummeted and has yet to get back to its former level, according to the release.

Gallup has recorded double-digit gaps between the two parties' levels of confidence in most years since, including a 25-point difference between Democrats (64%) and Republicans (39%) in the latest poll one of the largest gaps Gallup has found.

The poll was conducted September 1-17 with telephone interviews from a random sample of 1,005 US adults in all 50 US States with a margin of error of plus or minus 4%, Gallup said.