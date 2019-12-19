A Just Russia party will support the idea to limit the number of president's terms to two if the initiative enters the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the parliamentary leader of the party, Sergey Mironov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A Just Russia party will support the idea to limit the number of president's terms to two if the initiative enters the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the parliamentary leader of the party, Sergey Mironov, said Thursday.

At the moment, Russian Constitution says nobody can be the president for more than two terms "in a row.

" Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it may be possible to omit the "in a row" part.

"As for the draft law on the changes to the constitution, our faction did not plan this among our goals for the near future. But if somebody introduces such a draft, we will back it," Mironov said.

Mironov added that Putin's statement showed that he did not plan to remain in office after 2024, when his current term runs out.

"This is a loud and clear signal to all," Mironov said.