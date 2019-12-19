UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Just Russia Party To Back Putin's Idea To Limit Number Of President Terms - Leader

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 05:12 PM

Just Russia Party to Back Putin's Idea to Limit Number of President Terms - Leader

A Just Russia party will support the idea to limit the number of president's terms to two if the initiative enters the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the parliamentary leader of the party, Sergey Mironov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) A Just Russia party will support the idea to limit the number of president's terms to two if the initiative enters the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, the parliamentary leader of the party, Sergey Mironov, said Thursday.

At the moment, Russian Constitution says nobody can be the president for more than two terms "in a row.

" Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that it may be possible to omit the "in a row" part.

"As for the draft law on the changes to the constitution, our faction did not plan this among our goals for the near future. But if somebody introduces such a draft, we will back it," Mironov said.

Mironov added that Putin's statement showed that he did not plan to remain in office after 2024, when his current term runs out.

"This is a loud and clear signal to all," Mironov said.

Related Topics

Russia Parliament Vladimir Putin Chamber May All

Recent Stories

Putin Wants to Decide With Lukashenko on Steps for ..

1 minute ago

China central bank injects 280 bln yuan into marke ..

41 seconds ago

Parliament backbone of strong, vibrant Pakistan: P ..

1 minute ago

'Most wanted' Dutch criminal deported from Dubai

1 minute ago

Germany to issue first 'green' bonds

1 minute ago

Putin says 'nobody knows' causes of global climate ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.