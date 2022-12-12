Just Stop Oil Activists Block Roads in London Amid Snow-Hindered Traffic - Reports

Climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement have blocked roads in southern London by organizing a "slow protest" against fossil fuel production, which worsened the transport situation in the UK capital that had already been critical due to heavy snow and ice, British media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement have blocked roads in southern London by organizing a "slow protest" against fossil fuel production, which worsened the transport situation in the UK capital that had already been critical due to heavy snow and ice, British media reported on Monday.

The Daily Mail newspaper said activists organized a march right on London's roads where drivers had been stuck in already heavy traffic caused by ice and snowfall that occurred overnight.

The protest march was announced by the movement earlier in the day, with around 20 people taking part in it wearing hi-vis vests and holding banners.

�

Just Stop Oil opposes the UK government's plan to allow oil and gas production from new fields. Activists have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and sticking themselves to paintings in galleries. They also threw chocolate cake at the wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds and poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting at the National Gallery in London, among other notorious actions.