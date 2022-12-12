UrduPoint.com

Just Stop Oil Activists Block Roads In London Amid Snow-Hindered Traffic - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 12, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Just Stop Oil Activists Block Roads in London Amid Snow-Hindered Traffic - Reports

Climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement have blocked roads in southern London by organizing a "slow protest" against fossil fuel production, which worsened the transport situation in the UK capital that had already been critical due to heavy snow and ice, British media reported on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement have blocked roads in southern London by organizing a "slow protest" against fossil fuel production, which worsened the transport situation in the UK capital that had already been critical due to heavy snow and ice, British media reported on Monday.

The Daily Mail newspaper said activists organized a march right on London's roads where drivers had been stuck in already heavy traffic caused by ice and snowfall that occurred overnight.

The protest march was announced by the movement earlier in the day, with around 20 people taking part in it wearing hi-vis vests and holding banners.

Just Stop Oil opposes the UK government's plan to allow oil and gas production from new fields. Activists have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and sticking themselves to paintings in galleries. They also threw chocolate cake at the wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds and poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting at the National Gallery in London, among other notorious actions.

Related Topics

Protest Snow Oil Traffic London Van United Kingdom March Gas Media From Government

Recent Stories

CDA changes property manuals

CDA changes property manuals

4 minutes ago
 Rain likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB

Rain likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan Protesters Demand Appointment of Oppositi ..

Moldovan Protesters Demand Appointment of Opposition's Shor as Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting with Hesco officials to ensure p ..

DC chairs meeting with Hesco officials to ensure power supply

4 minutes ago
 Zartaj Gul meets CM

Zartaj Gul meets CM

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan track record in counter terrorism is grea ..

Pakistan track record in counter terrorism is great; Lt. Gen. Nasir Janjua

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.