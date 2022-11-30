UrduPoint.com

Just Stop Oil Activists May Move To More Radical Action In Future - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Climate activists of the Just Stop Oil movement consider more serious attacks on paintings, including damaging famous art works, in protest against the development of new oil and gas fields, movement spokesman Alex de Koning said.

"If things need to escalate then we're going to take inspiration from past successful movements and we're going to do everything we can," de Koning was quoted as saying by Sky news.

The protesters may follow in the footsteps of the suffragettes, who "violently slashed paintings in order to get their messages across," he added.

Just Stop Oil movement opposes the UK government's plan to allow oil and gas production from 46 fields in 2025. Activists have repeatedly staged protests, blocking major roads and sticking themselves to paintings in galleries. They also threw chocolate cake at the wax figure of King Charles III at Madame Tussauds and poured tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh's painting at the National Gallery in London.

