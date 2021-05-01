UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Department Launching 120-Day Cyber Threat Review - Deputy Attorney General Monaco

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 12:38 AM

Justice Department Launching 120-Day Cyber Threat Review - Deputy Attorney General Monaco

The US Department of Justice is set to launch a review of its ability to deter and disrupt cyber-attacks from criminals and national entities, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US Department of Justice is set to launch a review of its ability to deter and disrupt cyber-attacks from criminals and national entities, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Friday.

"We are launching this week, under my direction, a review of how the department is looking at exactly this set of challenges [cyber threats]," Monaco said. "We want to bring forth actionable recommendations in a 120 day timeframe - so there is no time to lose - on what can we be doing better, working with our partners across borders to address these threats,"

The announcement comes amid a recent rise in ransomware attacks by criminal enterprises, sometimes in collaboration with nation states, as well as the SolarWinds and microsoft Exchange attacks which Washington has blamed on Russia and China respectively.

The review is meant to explore how the DOJ can best use the tools at its disposal to combat such threats on our nation's infrastructure, and will look at how new technologies such as digital currencies and AI are being used in the commission of cyberattacks against the US.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia China Washington Munich Monaco Criminals From Best

Recent Stories

Suki Kinari Hydro Power project to be completed ne ..

3 minutes ago

Blinken, Morocco Foreign Minister Agree to Boost E ..

3 minutes ago

CPEC to continue to take pre-eminence in Pakistan' ..

3 minutes ago

US Reaches Milestone of 100Mln Vaccinated Against ..

3 minutes ago

Paraguay's Top Diplomat May Visit Russia Late 2021 ..

30 minutes ago

World Athletics Admits 4 Russian Athletes to Inter ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.