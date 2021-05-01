Justice Department Launching 120-Day Cyber Threat Review - Deputy Attorney General Monaco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US Department of Justice is set to launch a review of its ability to deter and disrupt cyber-attacks from criminals and national entities, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The US Department of Justice is set to launch a review of its ability to deter and disrupt cyber-attacks from criminals and national entities, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Friday.

"We are launching this week, under my direction, a review of how the department is looking at exactly this set of challenges [cyber threats]," Monaco said. "We want to bring forth actionable recommendations in a 120 day timeframe - so there is no time to lose - on what can we be doing better, working with our partners across borders to address these threats,"

The announcement comes amid a recent rise in ransomware attacks by criminal enterprises, sometimes in collaboration with nation states, as well as the SolarWinds and microsoft Exchange attacks which Washington has blamed on Russia and China respectively.

The review is meant to explore how the DOJ can best use the tools at its disposal to combat such threats on our nation's infrastructure, and will look at how new technologies such as digital currencies and AI are being used in the commission of cyberattacks against the US.