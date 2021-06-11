Justice Department Under Trump Subpoenaed Apple for Data From Congress Democrats - Reports

Under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, prosecutors from the Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, prosecutors from the Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc. for data from the accounts of two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, as well as aides and family members, The New York Times reports.

"Notwithstanding whether there was sufficient predication for the leak investigation itself, including family members and minor children strikes me as extremely aggressive," David Laufman, a former Justice Department official who worked on leak investigations, told the newspaper.

Intelligence Committee officials and two other sources told The New York Times that the records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, particularly those of Democratic representatives Adam B.

Schiff and Eric Swalwell, of California.

The data that prosecutors and attorney general Jeff Sessions were after failed to reveal any evidence of links between the committee and news leaks on reported contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

The New York Times said that lawmakers did not know about the investigation until Apple informed them last month, since the Justice Department had secured a gag order on Apple that expired this year.