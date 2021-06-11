UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Department Under Trump Subpoenaed Apple For Data From Congress Democrats - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 02:56 PM

Justice Department Under Trump Subpoenaed Apple for Data From Congress Democrats - Reports

Under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, prosecutors from the Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) Under the administration of former US President Donald Trump, prosecutors from the Justice Department subpoenaed Apple Inc. for data from the accounts of two Democrats on the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, as well as aides and family members, The New York Times reports.

"Notwithstanding whether there was sufficient predication for the leak investigation itself, including family members and minor children strikes me as extremely aggressive," David Laufman, a former Justice Department official who worked on leak investigations, told the newspaper.

Intelligence Committee officials and two other sources told The New York Times that the records of at least a dozen people tied to the committee were seized in 2017 and early 2018, particularly those of Democratic representatives Adam B.

Schiff and Eric Swalwell, of California.

The data that prosecutors and attorney general Jeff Sessions were after failed to reveal any evidence of links between the committee and news leaks on reported contacts between Trump associates and Russia.

The New York Times said that lawmakers did not know about the investigation until Apple informed them last month, since the Justice Department had secured a gag order on Apple that expired this year.

Related Topics

Russia Trump David New York Democrats 2017 2018 Apple Family From

Recent Stories

FIA tells court no need yet to arrest Jahangir Kha ..

6 minutes ago

Huawei launched worldLargest Cyber Security and Pr ..

7 minutes ago

South Africa enters third virus wave

2 minutes ago

WHO declares Philippines polio-free after vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Taiwan Hit by 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake - China Ear ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar violence escalating, creating 'rights cata ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.