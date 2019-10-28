UrduPoint.com
Justice Dept. Appeals Judge's Order To Turn Over Unredacted Mueller Report - Filing

The US Department of Justice has filed an appeal against a federal judge's order to turn over the unredacted report of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Trump-Russia collusion investigation to the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, a court filing revealed on Monday

"Notice is hereby given that the Department of Justice appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from this Court's October 25, 2019, Memorandum and Order (ECF Nos. 45 and 46) requiring disclosure of certain grand jury information by October 30, 2019," the court document said.

The Justice Department has also asked the court to stay the order to hand over documents while the appeal is pending.

On Friday, US Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the Justice Department must hand over the unredacted version of the Mueller report to the House of Representatives by October 30.

Mueller issued a final report on his inquiry in April, saying the probe had found no evidence of collusion between President Donald Trump and Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.

House Democrats have recently launched impeachment proceedings against Trump, saying he sought to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate possible corruption by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Democrats say the request amounted to an attempt to solicit foreign influence in the upcoming 2020 US election.

Trump denies any wrongdoing and has accused Democrats of launching another "witch hunt" against him after failing to oust him from office with the Mueller probe.

