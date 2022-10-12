UrduPoint.com

Justice Dept. Asks US Supreme Court To Reject Trump Appeal In Classified Documents Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Justice Dept. Asks US Supreme Court to Reject Trump Appeal in Classified Documents Case

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Justice Department said it has filed a brief asking the US Supreme Court to reject an appeal by the former President Donald Trump over the allegedly classified documents seized from his residence in Florida.

Trump filed an emergency appeal asking the Supreme Court to permit a "special master" to review some 100 allegedly classified documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence after an appeals court ruled against him.

"Because applicant has no plausible claims of ownership of or privilege in the documents bearing classification markings ... he will suffer no harm at all from a temporary stay of the special master's review of those materials while the government's appeal proceeds," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar said on Tuesday.

The Justice Department argued Trump's claims had no merit, claiming the documents include extraordinarily sensitive government records.

The Justice Department is trying to determine whether or not it can prove Trump violated the Espionage Act, whether or not he illegally withheld national security secrets and if he lied about it and tried to obstruct the Justice Department investigation.

Trump has said the Biden Justice Department has been politicized and the justice system weaponized against him - and other opponents of the Democratic party - in the attempt to prevent the former president from running for the highest office again.

