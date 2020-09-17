UrduPoint.com
Justice Dept. Considered Charges Against Portland Officials Over Violent Unrest - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The US Justice Department has considered filing criminal or civil charges against city officials in Portland, Oregon, for mishandling the response to the violent riots in the city, Fox news reported on Thursday citing spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

The report said Kupec declined to comment on whether the Justice Department still planned to bring charges against Portland officials.

Protests against police brutality erupted in Portland and other US cities following the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25.

However, many of the protests turned into riots complete with violent attacks against police and civilians as well as acts of property destruction, arson and looting.

