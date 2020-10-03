UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Dept., FBI Prepare For Possible Social Unrest Related To US Election - Reports

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Justice Dept., FBI Prepare for Possible Social Unrest Related to US Election - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US law enforcement agencies are preparing for possible social unrest related to the presidential election scheduled for November 3, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Justice Department currently plans to add officials in the FBI command center to coordinate the Federal response to any possible protest, riot or other disturbance related to the election, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Preparations are taking place during the last several weeks and cover a wide range of possible problems, the report said.

The FBI underscored its commitment to protect the Americans' right to vote in free and fair elections.

"Of course, our preparations for 2020 take into account the current climate in the country," the report quoted the FBI as saying. "As always, the FBI has a responsibility to plan for a host of potential scenarios."

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec noted the law enforcement agencies' commitment to the security and integrity of the election process.

"This year is no exception," Kupec said.

Officials at the command center, including civil rights and national security officials, will monitor news accounts of any high-profile incidents and reports from local representatives in the field as well as will assess possible cyber threats to election process, the report said.

Related Topics

Election Protest Washington Vote November FBI 2020 Post From

Recent Stories

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

3 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

2 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

3 hours ago

Baku Believes Yerevan Not Interested in Negotiatio ..

3 hours ago

O'Brien Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.