Justice Dept., FBI Prepare for Possible Social Unrest Related to US Election - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) US law enforcement agencies are preparing for possible social unrest related to the presidential election scheduled for November 3, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The Justice Department currently plans to add officials in the FBI command center to coordinate the Federal response to any possible protest, riot or other disturbance related to the election, the report said citing sources familiar with the matter.

Preparations are taking place during the last several weeks and cover a wide range of possible problems, the report said.

The FBI underscored its commitment to protect the Americans' right to vote in free and fair elections.

"Of course, our preparations for 2020 take into account the current climate in the country," the report quoted the FBI as saying. "As always, the FBI has a responsibility to plan for a host of potential scenarios."

Justice Department spokesperson Kerri Kupec noted the law enforcement agencies' commitment to the security and integrity of the election process.

"This year is no exception," Kupec said.

Officials at the command center, including civil rights and national security officials, will monitor news accounts of any high-profile incidents and reports from local representatives in the field as well as will assess possible cyber threats to election process, the report said.