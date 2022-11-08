UrduPoint.com

Justice Dept Monitoring Polls In 24 States For US Voting Rights Compliance - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Justice Dept Monitoring Polls in 24 States for US Voting Rights Compliance - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Civil Rights Division plans to monitor compliance with Federal voting rights laws in 24 states for the midterm elections, the US Justice Department said on Monday .

"The Justice Department announced today its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Civil Rights Division will monitor compliance in states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, the statement said.

Personnel from US Attorneys' Offices will also monitor elections alongside the Civil Rights Division.

Additionally, monitors from the Office of Personnel Management will be deployed where authorized by federal court order.

The Department of Homeland Security also plans to run a 24/7 watch operation and maintain live contact with state and local election officials on Election Day, Rob Silver, DHS Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, said last month.

The monitoring comes following an interim report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which found that voting rights are subject to "numerous restrictions" in the US. OSCE also deployed 40 long-term observers across the US to monitor the midterms.

OSCE will release their preliminary findings on the elections on November 9.

Related Topics

Election Europe Florida Georgia November Silver From Court Election 2018

Recent Stories

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situat ..

Ukraine hails new air defences, warns power situation 'tense'

1 minute ago
 Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sab ..

Deutsche Bahn Cables Damaged Again Near Latest Sabotage Site in Germany - Police

1 minute ago
 US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Hai ..

US Offers up to $1Mln Reward for Info on Three Haitian Gang Leaders - Blinken

2 minutes ago
 Govt to detain PTI leadership if law, order situat ..

Govt to detain PTI leadership if law, order situation created: Khurram Dastgir

4 minutes ago
 As a global community, we are poised on the thresh ..

As a global community, we are poised on the threshold of a new green deal, or a ..

4 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Asks Major US Banks to Maintain Ties ..

Biden Admin. Asks Major US Banks to Maintain Ties With Certain Russian Companies ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.