Justice Dept Monitoring Polls in 24 States for US Voting Rights Compliance - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Civil Rights Division plans to monitor compliance with Federal voting rights laws in 24 states for the midterm elections, the US Justice Department said on Monday .

"The Justice Department announced today its plans to monitor compliance with federal voting rights laws in 64 jurisdictions in 24 states for the Nov. 8, 2022 general election. Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," the Justice Department said in a statement.

The Civil Rights Division will monitor compliance in states including Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin, the statement said.

Personnel from US Attorneys' Offices will also monitor elections alongside the Civil Rights Division.

Additionally, monitors from the Office of Personnel Management will be deployed where authorized by federal court order.

The Department of Homeland Security also plans to run a 24/7 watch operation and maintain live contact with state and local election officials on Election Day, Rob Silver, DHS Under Secretary for Strategy, Policy and Plans, said last month.

The monitoring comes following an interim report by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, which found that voting rights are subject to "numerous restrictions" in the US. OSCE also deployed 40 long-term observers across the US to monitor the midterms.

OSCE will release their preliminary findings on the elections on November 9.