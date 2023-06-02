Justice Dept. Not to Press Charges Against Pence in Classified Documents Probe - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) The US Justice Department has decided not to press charges against former Vice President Mike Pence for keeping classified documents at his home in the state of Indiana, NBC News reported on Friday.

The Justice Department's National Security Division formally informed Pence's attorney on Thursday that it had closed its investigation and that based on the results of its probe, no charges will be filed against him, the report said.

In February, FBI agents searched Pence's house in Indiana after his legal team discovered several classified documents there and passed them to the authorities.

The legal team pointed out that Pence did not know the documents existed. After the five-hour search, the FBI removed one document from Pence's house.

A Pence adviser was cited in the report as saying that the former vice president and his team are pleased but not surprised by the Justice Department's decision not to proceed with leveling any charges.

The news comes amid media reports that Pence is planning to announce his bid for the US presidency in 2024 as early as June 7.