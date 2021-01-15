UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Justice Dept. Pushed Separation Of Migrant Families Despite Knowing US Unprepared - IG

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

Justice Dept. Pushed Separation of Migrant Families Despite Knowing US Unprepared - IG

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US Justice Department went forward with zero tolerance immigration prosecutions knowing full well they were unprepared to deal with the consequences of splitting 3,000 children from their families, the inspector general's office said in a report.

"Department leadership... failed to effectively prepare for, or manage, the implementation of the zero tolerance policy," the report said Thursday. "[Attorney General Jeff] Sessions and a small number of other DOJ [Department of Justice] officials understood that.

.. prosecution of these family unit adults would result in children being separated from them."

Sessons' office, the report added, advocated for the stricter border policy changes and was the driving force to begin referring family unit adults for prosecution.

In 2018, Sessions announced the US had adopted a "zero tolerance policy" for immigration offenses that required prosecution of all illegal entry referrals at the southwest border including misdemeanors and regardless if the adult was with a family unit.

Related Topics

Border 2018 Family All From

Recent Stories

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

1 hour ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

2 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed opens Hermes Carre Club exhib ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler offers condolences on death of Princ ..

3 hours ago

Jordan's king gets coronavirus jab

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.