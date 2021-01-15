Justice Dept. Pushed Separation of Migrant Families Despite Knowing US Unprepared - IG

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US Justice Department went forward with zero tolerance immigration prosecutions knowing full well they were unprepared to deal with the consequences of splitting 3,000 children from their families, the inspector general's office said in a report.

"Department leadership... failed to effectively prepare for, or manage, the implementation of the zero tolerance policy," the report said Thursday. "[Attorney General Jeff] Sessions and a small number of other DOJ [Department of Justice] officials understood that.

.. prosecution of these family unit adults would result in children being separated from them."

Sessons' office, the report added, advocated for the stricter border policy changes and was the driving force to begin referring family unit adults for prosecution.

In 2018, Sessions announced the US had adopted a "zero tolerance policy" for immigration offenses that required prosecution of all illegal entry referrals at the southwest border including misdemeanors and regardless if the adult was with a family unit.