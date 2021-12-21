UrduPoint.com

Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln In Grants To US Communities Working To Reduce Crime

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 12:05 AM

Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to US Communities Working to Reduce Crime

The US Department of Justice said on Monday that it is providing $1.6 billion in grants to communities throughout the United Stats to fund programs designed to reduce crime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The US Department of Justice said on Monday that it is providing $1.6 billion in grants to communities throughout the United Stats to fund programs designed to reduce crime.

"Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced the Department of Justice will award $1.6 billion in grant awards to support a wide range of programs designed to reduce violent crime and strengthen communities," the Justice Department said in a press release. "The grants, which are being distributed to communities and organizations throughout the nation, are administered by the department's Office of Justice Programs (OJP)."

Some of the funding is intended to address gun violence, to help former inmates transition back to the communities and keep them from recommitting a crime, and to support responses to crises like drug overdoses and mental illness, the release said.

The funding could also help support US law enforcement efforts to advance violence intervention activities and evidence-based police and prosecution strategies, the release added.

The FBI reported recently that murder rates in the United States increased by nearly 30% in 2020 amid the "defund the police" movement that took flight among US liberals after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

Related Topics

Murder Police George United States FBI 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicr ..

Moderna confident that booster works against Omicron

5 minutes ago
 US raising auto emissions standards to fight clima ..

US raising auto emissions standards to fight climate change: govt

5 minutes ago
 Premier League football to continue despite Covid ..

Premier League football to continue despite Covid surge: league

5 minutes ago
 EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

EU authorises Novavax as fifth Covid vaccine

5 minutes ago
 Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania urge more Russia sancti ..

Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania urge more Russia sanctions

12 minutes ago
 Sullivan Tells Ushakov US Ready for Diplomacy, Inc ..

Sullivan Tells Ushakov US Ready for Diplomacy, Including Through NATO-Russia Cou ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.