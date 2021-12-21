Justice Dept. Says Awarding $1.6Bln in Grants to US Communities Working to Reduce Crime

The US Department of Justice said on Monday that it is providing $1.6 billion in grants to communities throughout the United Stats to fund programs designed to reduce crime

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2021) The US Department of Justice said on Monday that it is providing $1.6 billion in grants to communities throughout the United Stats to fund programs designed to reduce crime.

"Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today announced the Department of Justice will award $1.6 billion in grant awards to support a wide range of programs designed to reduce violent crime and strengthen communities," the Justice Department said in a press release. "The grants, which are being distributed to communities and organizations throughout the nation, are administered by the department's Office of Justice Programs (OJP)."

Some of the funding is intended to address gun violence, to help former inmates transition back to the communities and keep them from recommitting a crime, and to support responses to crises like drug overdoses and mental illness, the release said.

The funding could also help support US law enforcement efforts to advance violence intervention activities and evidence-based police and prosecution strategies, the release added.

The FBI reported recently that murder rates in the United States increased by nearly 30% in 2020 amid the "defund the police" movement that took flight among US liberals after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.