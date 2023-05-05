UrduPoint.com

Justice Dept. Says Secured Conviction Of Four 'Central' Figures In US Capitol Riot

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2023 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) The US Justice Department secured the conviction of four Proud Boys members who played a central role in the breach of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday.

"Today, the Justice Department secured the conviction of four leaders of the Proud Boys for seditious conspiracy related to the January 6 attack on the Capitol," Garland said during a press conference. "The evidence presented at trial detailed the extent of the violence at the Capitol on January 6 and the central role these defendants played in setting into motion the unlawful events of that day."

The defendants were also convicted of other felonies, including obstructing Congress' certification of election results and conspiring to prevent Congress and Federal officers from discharging their duties, Garland said.

The verdict makes clear that the Justice Department will do everything in its power to defend democracy in the United States, Garland added.

The members of the Proud Boys are alleged to have agitated demonstrators around the US Capitol, urging people to move forward. However, defense attorneys argued their clients never planned to breach the Capitol building.

The US Justice Department has secured more than 600 convictions related to the events surrounding January 6, Garland said.

