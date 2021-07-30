UrduPoint.com

Justice Dept. Says Treasury Must Hand Over Trump's Tax Returns To US House Committee

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) The Treasury Department must hand over former President Donald Trump's tax returns to the US House Ways and Means Committee, acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said in a memorandum on Friday.

"For the foregoing reasons, we conclude that the Secretary must comply with the Ways and Means Committee's June 16, 2021 request pursuant to 26 USC § 6103(f)(1) to furnish the Committee with the specified tax returns and related tax information," Johnsen said.

The Ways and Means Committee has requested six years of Trump's individual tax returns and tax returns of eight Trump-related businesses, the memorandum said.

The memorandum said the Ways and Means Committee is interested in obtaining Trump's tax returns in order to check the presence of any foreign financial influences, business entanglements concerning tax laws, or conflicts of interest that may have affected his responsibilities as US president.

