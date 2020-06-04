UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Justice For George Floyd' Becomes Most Signed Petition In Website's History

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 07:48 PM

'Justice for George Floyd' Becomes Most Signed Petition in Website's History

A petition calling for justice in the US police killing of George Floyd has gained more than 15 million signatures, making it the most-signed appeal in the history of the Change.org website

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A petition calling for justice in the US police killing of George Floyd has gained more than 15 million signatures, making it the most-signed appeal in the history of the Change.org website.

By Thursday morning, the "Justice for George Floyd" petition had been signed by more than 15,240,000 people, with dozens of new signatures arriving each minute.

"We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately," the petition says. "Please help us get justice for George and his family!"

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

A video of the arrest posted online shows white police officer Derek Chauvin pressing Floyd's neck with his knee for more than eight minutes while Floyd was kept on his stomach in handcuffs, repeating that he could not breathe. He died shortly after.

The man's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, some protests have devolved into riots complete with looting and violence against police and civilians.

Amid the unrest, the county medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide, and four police officers have been charged in the killing.

Related Topics

Riots Police Died Man George Minneapolis May Million

Recent Stories

Emirates to resume scheduled flights from Karachi, ..

38 minutes ago

AJK President demands UNSC session, appointment of ..

41 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

48 minutes ago

KP govt enacts rules under Land Acquisition Act, 1 ..

2 minutes ago

Competition Commission of Pakistan initiates enqui ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Should Use Strong Links With Trump to Inte ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.