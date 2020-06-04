A petition calling for justice in the US police killing of George Floyd has gained more than 15 million signatures, making it the most-signed appeal in the history of the Change.org website

By Thursday morning, the "Justice for George Floyd" petition had been signed by more than 15,240,000 people, with dozens of new signatures arriving each minute.

"We are trying to reach the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman to beg to have the officers involved in this disgusting situation fired and for charges to be filed immediately," the petition says. "Please help us get justice for George and his family!"

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis on May 25.

A video of the arrest posted online shows white police officer Derek Chauvin pressing Floyd's neck with his knee for more than eight minutes while Floyd was kept on his stomach in handcuffs, repeating that he could not breathe. He died shortly after.

The man's death sparked nationwide protests against police brutality and racism. However, some protests have devolved into riots complete with looting and violence against police and civilians.

Amid the unrest, the county medical examiner ruled Floyd's death a homicide, and four police officers have been charged in the killing.