Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Minister of Justice Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani and Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K. Shanmugam signed on Monday in Singapore a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that aims to encourage cooperation in finding alternative solutions to international disputes, develop legal and judicial expertise, and exchange information and expertise following the best global practices.

Al-Samaani is visiting the Republic of Singapore in an endeavour to boost cooperation in the judiciary between the two countries.

He presented the most prominent legal and judicial developments in the Kingdom, which enjoy the support of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and are directly supervised and followed up on by

Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, particularly legislative aspects and the revitalization of judicial services.