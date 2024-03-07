Open Menu

Justice Minister, Singapore’s Law Minister Discuss Judicial Cooperation

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Minister of Justice Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani met here Wednesday with Singaporean Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam to discuss judicial cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Singapore.

During the meeting, Al-Samaani showcased the latest judicial developments in the Kingdom, thanks to the support of the wise leadership.

He highlighted legislative advancements and the digital transformation of judicial services in the Kingdom.

The ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations in judiciary, reconciliation, and mediation roles.

Furthermore, Shanmugam and his delegation were briefed on the work model in the Saudi Judicial Command Center and the mechanisms for full digital monitoring of the Ministry of Justice’s sectors.

