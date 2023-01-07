UrduPoint.com

Justice Ministers Do Discuss Support For ICC This Spring - UK Government

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Justice Ministers do Discuss Support for ICC This Spring - UK Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) A meeting of justice ministers from different countries will be held in March in London, to discuss practical support for the International Criminal Court (ICC) investigating alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the UK government informs.

"The meeting at Lancaster House will be hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab and the Minister of Justice and Security of the Netherlands, Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius," the UK Ministry of Justice and Raab's office said in a joint Saturday statement.

The meeting will focus on how various countries can provide further help to the ICC.

"It aims to increase the global financial and practical support being offered to the ICC and coordinate efforts to ensure it has all it needs to carry out investigations and prosecute those responsible," the UK government said.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Chief Prosecutor of the ICC Karim Khan said that an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia categorically denies accusations by Kiev concerning war crimes, and has pointed out that Russia is not a party to the ICC.

