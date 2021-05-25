Justice Sadaqat Hussain appointed as Chief justice AJK HC

Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja on Tuesday was appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir,said an official sources

MIRPUR [AJK]: (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja on Tuesday was appointed as Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir,said an official sources.

The competent authority -Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, who was also Chairman of Azad Jammu Kashmir Council, accorded formal approval of the induction of Justice Sadaqat Hussain Raja as permanent Chief Justice of the High Court of Azad Jammu Kashmir, authoritative sources told APP here Tuesday.