Justin Timberlake Given Community Service In Drunk Driving Case: US Media
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2024 | 10:00 PM
New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Pop star Justin Timberlake was handed a sentence of community service on Friday after he changed his plea to guilty following his arrest for drunk driving, US media reported.
On June 18, the 43-year-old entertainer was pulled over in the town of Sag Harbor, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of New York City, after police observed his BMW go through a stop sign and struggle to stay within road lanes.
Sag Harbor Village Justice Court justice Carl Irace handed Timberlake a community service sentence and ordered the star to make a public statement after the 43-year-old pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of driving while alcohol impaired, The New York Post reported.
The officer who pulled over the "Cry Me a River" singer said he was in no fit state to drive.
"His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests," the police report said.
