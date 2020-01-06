Justin Trudeau Congratulates Croatian President-Elect Milanovic on Election Victory

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday congratulated Croatian President-elect Zoran Milanovic on his victory in the run-off election on Sunday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday congratulated Croatian President-elect Zoran Milanovic on his victory in the run-off election on Sunday.

"On behalf of the government of Canada, I congratulate Zoran Milanovic on his electoral victory," Trudeau said in a statement. "I look forward to working with President Milanovic on issues that matter to people in both our countries, from advancing human rights and creating economic growth, to standing up for women and girls around the world."

Trudeau noted the positive relationship between Canada and Croatia, which are marked by shared values and priorities as well as close people-to-people ties.

In addition, Trudeau highlighted Croatia's continued contribution to NATO.

In the Sunday election, Milanovic ran against incumbent President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. According to the Croatian State Electoral Commission, Milanovic won the second round with more than 1 million votes.

Canada is home to one of the largest Croatian diaspora in the world. The 2016 Canadian Census found that Canada is home to 133,965 Canadians of Croatian heritage.