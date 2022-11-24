UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Justin Trudeau Meets Belarusian Opposition Leader in Ottawa - PMO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his support to Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya as they met in Ottawa on Wednesday, his office said in a statement.

"Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with the Belarusian Opposition Leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's support for the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people and called for an end to the Lukashenko regime's continuing human rights violations and efforts to silence dissent," the Prime Ministers' office statement read.

According to the statement, Trudeau and Tsikhanousaya condemned Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, and the "support" given by Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko's, to Moscow.

Both expressed their desire to further cooperate in the area of human rights in Belarus, the statement added.

On November 22, the Canadian government announced it was imposing new sanctions against entities and individuals from Belarus who "facilitate and enable" Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

