MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement, adding that the head of the cabinet had no symptoms of the disease.

On Thursday, Trudeau and his wife have self-isolated after Sophie showed flu-like symptoms following a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive.

Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild. Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Gregoire Trudeau as they deem necessary. The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days," the office said in a statement on late Thursday, as quoted by the National Post newspaper.