Juventus Appoint Former PSG, Italy Player Thiago Motta As New Head Coach

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach

ANKARA June 13 (AA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Jun, 2024) Juventus hired former Paris Saint-Germain and Italy midfielder Thiago Motta as their new head coach, the Italian football club confirmed on Wednesday.

"Juventus Football Club is delighted to announce Thiago Motta as the new First Team head coach. The Italian-Brazilian has signed an agreement with the Club until 30 June 2027," a club statement read.

Head coach Motta, 41, spent a historic 2023-24 season with Bologna as he guided a mid-level Italian club to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in its history.

"I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus. I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans," Motta said.

Juventus sacked head coach Massimiliano Allegri after the 2024 Coppa Italia (Italian Cup) final in May. The Bianconeri said Allegri's behavior during the Italian Cup final against Atalanta, against whom Juventus won 1-0, was the main reason for the 56-year-old's dismissal.

Motta was born in Brazil but holds Italian citizenship, too.

He played as a defensive midfielder at Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Genoa, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain.

As a player, Motta won the UEFA Champions League twice, once with Barcelona in 2006 and with Inter in 2010.

