Juventus defender Bremer set for long layoff after knee surgery

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Juventus defender Gleison Bremer will undergo surgery on a knee injury picked up in midweek Champions League action against Leipzig, the Serie A club announced on Thursday, with the 27-year-old facing up to six months on the sidelines.

Bremer suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee in the sixth minute of the game the Italians won 3-2. He will undergo surgery in the coming days, Juventus said.

His recovery is expected to take at least six months which could rule him out for most of the season, according to Italian press reports.

"Unfortunately, the results of the tests confirmed the worst-case scenario," Brazilian international Bremer wrote on Instagram.

"It's a challenge that I will face with my usual motivation, it will be an opportunity to grow, improve and come back even stronger."

The Brazilian has been a key element in coach Thiago Motta's defensive strategy, playing all their Champions League and Serie A games this season.

Juventus are second in Serie A, one point behind Napoli after six matches.

The Turin side will also be without Argentine forward Nico Gonzalez who injured his right thigh in Wednesday's game.