Juventus Miss Out On Top Spot After Genoa Draw

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Juventus miss out on top spot after Genoa draw

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Juventus failed to take top spot in Serie A from Inter Milan on Friday as Albert Gudmundsson's second-half goal secured hosts Genoa a 1-1 draw.

Massimiliano Allegri's Juve closed the gap on Inter to one point but could fall four points adrift when the league leaders visit Lazio on Sunday.

"When you have to kill the opponent, it has to be done, when you have important chances, you have to score," Allegri told DAZN after his team extended their unbeaten run to 11 matches.

"It's an important point, let's continue the positive streak."

Juventus made a strong start and Federico Chiesa wasted a big chance midway through the first half when he fired over from close range.

But the Italy international was given the chance to make amends just five minutes later from the penalty spot after a foul by goalkeeper Josep Martinez and Chiesa made no mistake.

Juventus were caught out less than three minutes into the second period though as Icelandic forward Gudmundsson chested and volleyed home from seven yards out after a fine Genoa move.

The visitors struggled to break down their opponents but saw a golden opportunity to snatch all three points come and go in the 89th minute.

A corner found its way to Bremer, but the Brazilian centre-back could only divert the ball towards goal with his knee and Martinez made an excellent save to tip the ball over the bar.

Genoa held on for a crucial point which dragged them four points clear of the relegation zone and into 14th place.

On Saturday, struggling reigning champions Napoli host Cagliari.

