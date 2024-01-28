Open Menu

Juve's Title Bid Falters, Wasteful Milan Honour Maignan In Bologna Draw

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Juve's title bid falters, wasteful Milan honour Maignan in Bologna draw

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Juventus' bid for a first Serie A title in four years hit a stumbling block on Saturday after Empoli snatched a surprise 1-1 draw from their 10-man hosts.

Tommaso Baldanzi stunned Turin's Allianz Stadium in the 70th minute of a stodgy encounter with Scudetto pretenders Juve, who missed the chance to move four points clear of Inter Milan.

Instead the league lead for Juve stands at two, meaning that Inter, who have two games in hand, will reclaim top spot if they win at fifth-placed Fiorentina on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side had to play more than three quarters of the match a man down after Arkadiusz Milik was sent off in the 16th minute for a clumsy and dangerous foul on Alberto Cerri.

"We didn't lose shape after going down to 10, rather we kept trying to win the game... I'm disappointed for the boys," Allegri told DAZN.

Next weekend Juve, whose winning streak in league and cup ended at seven matches, travel to the San Siro for the so-called "Derby of Italy" with Inter after failing to put a proper cushion between them and their fiercest rivals.

"The Derby of Italy is always a great game, it's a brilliant match to play and the stadium will be full.

We'll go there to put in a top performance and try to get a result," Allegri said.

"They're the best team in the league and favourites to win the title."

Juve thought they were on course to secure the points when Dusan Vlahovic poked them ahead four minutes after half-time following chaos at a corner.

That was the Serbia striker's sixth goal in all competitions for Juve since the turn of the year.

But it wasn't enough for the win as Baldanzi, who is rumoured to be leaving for Roma before the end of this transfer window, rolled home his low leveller through a sea of legs.

The draw failed pull Empoli out of the relegation zone as Davide Nicola's team are in 19th place on 17 points, a point behind Cagliari and Udinese who sit just above the relegation zone.

"I'd keep any player I can from this squad because they're showing me that they care and above that they have desire to improve," said Nicola of Baldanzi.

Udinese stayed within reach of Empoli after being beaten 2-0 at Atalanta, allowing their hosts to move into the Champions League places above Fiorentina.

Related Topics

Derby Roma Cagliari Turin Man San Lead Italy Serbia Cuban Peso Turkish Lira Sunday All From Best Top Juventus Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

4 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

13 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

13 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

13 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

14 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

14 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

14 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

14 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

15 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

14 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

14 hours ago

More Stories From World