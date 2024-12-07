K-pop, carols, guillotines at S. Korea impeachment protests

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) Tens of thousands of South Koreans poured onto the streets Saturday, in the largest protest yet over President Yoon Suk Yeol's ill-fated effort to impose martial law on the country was thwarted.

Ahead of a crucial impeachment vote, protesters massed outside the National Assembly, many wearing elaborate outfits, carrying home-made flags or blasting the K-pop tunes that have become a fixture of the demonstrations this week.

AFP takes a look at what's popular at a K-protest:

- K-pop tunes -

From Seoul's main square to the National Assembly building in the heart of the city, protests have sprung up all across the South Korean capital, after Yoon attempted to suspend civilian rule with soldiers helicoptered into parliament and ordered to arrest lawmakers.

Some have resembled a dance party, with K-pop tunes blasting as participants leap around joyfully, waving colorful glow sticks and LED candles.

When the hit song "Whiplash" by K-pop girl group aespa filled the air at one protest Friday, young protesters shouted while jumping: "Impeach, impeach, impeach Yoon Suk Yeol!" and "Resign, resign, resign Yoon Suk Yeol!" in tune to the music.

"I was too scared to do nothing and thought I wouldn't be able to sleep, so I went to the rally," one protester wrote on X.

"I was no longer scared" after dancing to the song by aespa, alongside fellow protesters, they added.

On Thursday night, the 2007 song "Into the New World" by K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was sung by protesters holding lit candles in front of the National Assembly.

This upbeat song, which was the debut single of the popular girl group, speaks about a hopeful future and moving away from sad times.

The song had never been viewed as political, but it gained significant traction among young female protesters during the 2016 to 2017 demonstrations against then-conservative president Park Geun-hye, who was ultimately impeached over a corruption scandal.

- Impeachment carols -

An impeachment-themed Christmas carol by singer Baek Ja went viral online this week -- a slightly tweaked version of the well-known "Feliz Navidad".

"Christmas is merry when Yoon Suk Yeol resigns," the song's irreverent lyrics go.

"Christmas is merry when (first lady) Kim Keon Hee is punished."

On Wednesday night, in front of the National Assembly building, protesters carrying signs that said "Arrest (Yoon) immediately" and "Impeach", waved lit candles and cellphones as the singer performed the song.

- School memories -

South Koreans also cranked up the nostalgic soundtracks.

The government introduced exercise classes in schools in the late 1970s, so many Koreans who were at school in the '80s and '90s fondly remember the routines: simple, rhythmic movements set to upbeat music.

This week, protesters performed these exercises to the familiar old-school tune while chanting: "Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol."

Many held glow sticks and wore padded jackets and hats to brave the cold weather.

"This is really cute," commented one South Korean on X, sharing a video of the protesters exercising.

"I wonder if there's any country in the world that protests like this."

- Baguette, guillotine -

Some South Korean protesters seemed to be drawing inspiration from the strong French tradition of protest.

One photograph of a protester carrying what looked like a homemade replica of a guillotine went viral on X.

Another protester shared a photo of a baguette they had brought to the demonstrations, which was retweeted nearly 5,000 times.

"You don't necessarily need a glow stick; just bring whatever you want," the protester wrote alongside the photo.

"Someone who couldn't join the demonstrations bought me this baguette, so I waved this instead."

Another X user replied: "THE FRENCH ARE PROUD OF YOU!"

- 'Flying Spaghetti Monster Federation' -

Many groups of protesters bring flags to make it easier to stick together in the crowd and show their affiliations -- such as labour unions, university or church groups.

Riffing on this protest tradition, Koreans have been inventing quirky and humorous Names for groups and putting them on flags: "Flying Spaghetti Monster Federation," "Those Who Came Alone," and even "Puppy Paw Aroma Research Society."

Other protest flags featured names like "Flower Planting Club" and "(Book) Editors Who Cannot Sleep."

Some citizens creatively used their flags to encourage others on social media to join the Saturday protests.

A community of women living alone in Seoul's Eunpyeong district posted on X, "Women planning to come to the Parliament area alone on Saturday, please join us! Look for our flag!"