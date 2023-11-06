Open Menu

K-pop Star G-Dragon Appears For Questioning Over Alleged Drug Use

Umer Jamshaid Published November 06, 2023 | 02:10 PM

K-pop star G-Dragon appears for questioning over alleged drug use

Incheon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) K-pop star G-Dragon, of wildly successful but problem-plagued band BIGBANG, denied any wrongdoing as he appeared for police questioning Monday over alleged drug use.

South Korea has extremely tough legislation on illegal drugs, and even Koreans who take drugs like marijuana legally overseas risk prosecution upon returning to their home country.

G-Dragon, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, arrived at the Incheon Nonhyeon police station in a black sedan, dressed in a dark suit and wearing black-rimmed glasses.

"I have not committed drug-related crimes and I'm actually here to reveal that," the 35-year-old told reporters outside.

This year, President Yoon Suk Yeol called for more stringent measures to eliminate drug traffickers, saying the country was no longer "drug-free".

Leaving the police station after the questioning that lasted for nearly four hours, the artist said that he had tested negative for drugs, adding that he had put in an urgent request for a more detailed test.

"I think it would be good if the investigative agency would quickly and accurately state the results," he told reporters.

"I actively cooperated with the investigation, whether it was testifying or submitting hair," he said, adding: "I answered truthfully."

G-Dragon is the latest in a string of South Korean entertainers to be probed for alleged drug use.

Police have launched an investigation into "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun, who stands accused of using marijuana and other psychoactive drugs.

