Kabar, Alatau Aqparat sign memorandum of cooperation

Bishkek, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A memorandum of mutual cooperation was signed in Almaty between Kyrgyz National Kabar news Agency and the Kazakh media holding Alatau Aqparat. The document is aimed at developing partnership between the media of the two fraternal countries.

The ceremony was attended by the Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Almaty Zhenishbek Asankulov. In his speech, he noted that the heads of the two countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Sadyr Zhaparov, attach particular importance to strengthening bilateral relations and this policy is already bringing real results.

General Director of the media holding AlatauAqparat Erzhan Kalymbaiuly emphasized the importance of deepening ties in the media space.

"Since ancient times, our peoples have lived side by side. In the context of globalization, it is especially important to maintain information unity, mutual understanding and support with our closest neighbor and brotherly nation. We have a lot to learn from each other and what to pass on," he noted.

Director of Kabar News Agency Mederbek Shermetaliev expressed confidence in the need to launch joint projects aimed at strengthening information interaction.

"The signing of this memorandum is not just a formality, but a conscious and important step towards strengthening professional ties between our media structures. I wish our cooperation sustainable development, and the partnership a long and productive life.

Let this interaction serve to strengthen friendship between peoples, increase trust between media communities and enrich the information space of the two countries,” said Mederbek Shermetaliev.

The members of the delegation from Kyrgyzstan visited the podcast studio and the museum of the media holding, and also held a meeting with the team. During an open dialogue with journalists, the features of the work of the media of the two countries, the mechanisms of information exchange, as well as modern trends in the media sphere were discussed. The delegation showed interest in the technical capabilities of the holding, multimedia projects and the process of creating content.

The memorandum provides for the development of cooperation between the media of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, the exchange of experience and information, the joint implementation of media projects, as well as the organization of round tables, conferences and other events for journalists of the two countries.

Kyrgyz National Kabar News Agency founded in 1937, today publishes materials in Kyrgyz, Russian, English, Arabic, Turkish and Chinese and covers the entire Central Asian region. The Alatau Aqparat media holding, created in 2020, unites the city’s leading publications - “Vecherny Almaty” (founded in 1936), “Almaty Akshamy” (published since 1988), as well as online resources aqshamnews.kz, vecher.kz and alnews.kz.