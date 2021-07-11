Kabul Activates Anti-Missile System as Taliban Gain Ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Kabul activated an air defense weapon in the early hours of Sunday to repel missiles fired at the capital by militants, who have been tightening their grip on Afghanistan.

"It is the most advanced system in the world in terms of repelling rockets and missiles," Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian tweeted.

The system was installed in Kabul only recently, Arian said. It went live at 2 a.m. (21:30 GMT Saturday). He assured Kabul residents that security forces stood ready to protect their lives.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) was emboldened by the announcement of US troop pullout in April. Militants quickly pushed into key northern cities and overran large swaths of land across Afghanistan.