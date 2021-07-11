UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kabul Activates Anti-Missile System As Taliban Gain Ground

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 09:40 PM

Kabul Activates Anti-Missile System as Taliban Gain Ground

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) Kabul activated an air defense weapon in the early hours of Sunday to repel missiles fired at the capital by militants, who have been tightening their grip on Afghanistan.

"It is the most advanced system in the world in terms of repelling rockets and missiles," Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian tweeted.

The system was installed in Kabul only recently, Arian said. It went live at 2 a.m. (21:30 GMT Saturday). He assured Kabul residents that security forces stood ready to protect their lives.

The Taliban terror group (banned in Russia) was emboldened by the announcement of US troop pullout in April. Militants quickly pushed into key northern cities and overran large swaths of land across Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants World Interior Ministry Russia April Sunday Weapon

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

50 minutes ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

50 minutes ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

1 hour ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.