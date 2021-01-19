UrduPoint.com
Kabul, Afghan City Of Tirinkot Hit By Bomb Blasts, No Casualties Reported - Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 02:46 PM

Kabul, Afghan City of Tirinkot Hit by Bomb Blasts, No Casualties Reported - Sources

The capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Uruzgan, Tirinkot, and the country's capital and largest city, Kabul were rocked by bomb explosions, local sources told Sputnik on Tuesda

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) The capital of Afghanistan's southern province of Uruzgan, Tirinkot, and the country's capital and largest city, Kabul were rocked by bomb explosions, local sources told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the sources, a bomb hit a civilian vehicle near the Ghazi Amanullah Square in Tirinkot, while another one exploded in Kabul's 4th district.

No casualties in the two blasts have so far been reported.

