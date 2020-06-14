Kabul Agrees to Hold Only Preliminary Round of Intra-Afghan Talks in Doha - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The Afghan government agreed to hold only preliminary round of the intra-Afghan talks with Taliban movement in Qatar, while there is no agreement regarding the main round of talks yet, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Sunday, citing a source in the presidential palace.

On Thursday, Qatari Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Mutlaq Al-Qahtani told Al-Jazeera broadcaster that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to hold a new round of negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The exact date of the meeting has not yet been revealed.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges.

Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other. However, many believed that the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.