Kabul airlift still faces 'specific, credible threats': Pentagon

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pentagon said Friday the evacuation of tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan still faces more possible attacks like the bombing that killed scores of people outside the Kabul airport.

"We still believe there are credible threats... specific, credible threats," said US military spokesman John Kirby.