Kabul Airport Among Top Issues UN Discussed With Taliban - Relief Chief

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 11:41 PM

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday the reopening of Kabul airport for international commercial flights was among the top issues he had discussed with the head of the political office of the Taliban (banned in Russia), Abdul Ghani Baradar

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths said on Tuesday the reopening of Kabul airport for international commercial flights was among the top issues he had discussed with the head of the political office of the Taliban (banned in Russia), Abdul Ghani Baradar.

"It was one the first issues that Abdul Baradar raised with us, the importance of Kabul Airport," Griffiths said during a press briefing when asked about the reopening of the airport. "Commercial flights are a little while away, but I know all of the countries in the region... are working hard to make that happen quickly.

It is a real priority."

The Taliban leadership, in turn, raised the importance of those Afghans who have left the country to return to the Islamic Republic, Griffiths pointed out.

As the international air service with the Afghan capital remains suspended, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier the movement will not allow people to travel abroad until a new cabinet is formed and the Kabul airport is fully prepared.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Turkey is working with the United States and Qatar to resume flights from the Kabul airport, stressing that airlines will not start performing flights until security is guaranteed.

