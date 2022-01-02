UrduPoint.com

Kabul Airport Bomber Plotted Attack On Indian Capital - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 02, 2022 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2022) The suicide bomber who struck the Kabul airport during the final days of US military pullout from Afghanistan was stopped from bombing New Delhi in 2017, New York Times reported on Saturday.

Abdul Rahman Al-Logari, a former engineering student, was arrested by Indian authorities on a tip-off from the CIA who had him imprisoned at a high-security prison at Bagram air base near Baghdad.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) released him and thousands of other inmates after taking over the Afghan capital in mid-August.

Days after Kabul fell, Al-Logari set off a bomb near the entrance to the Afghan international airport's Abbey Gate on August 26, killing close to 200 people, including 13 US military personnel. He was identified by Islamic State (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group) as a member of its Afghan cell.

