Kabul Airport Chaotic Scenes Are 'shameful For The West': German President
Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 03:21 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday blasted Western powers over the scenes of desperation at Kabul airport where thousands of Afghans have gathered in a bid to flee the country after the Taliban swept back to power.
"The images of desperation at Kabul airport are shameful for the political West," he said, calling the situation in Afghanistan a "human tragedy for which we share responsibility".