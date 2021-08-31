Kabul Airport Comes Under Full Control Of Taliban After US Withdrawal - Reports
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The airport in Kabul came under full control of the Taliban movement (recognized as a terrorist group and banned in Russia) after the completion of the withdrawal of US troops, Al Jazeera broadcaster reported, citing sources in the movement.
Earlier, the Pentagon confirmed the completion of the 20-year US mission in Afghanistan.