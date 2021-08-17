UrduPoint.com

Kabul Airport Open, Flights Able To Land, Depart - White House Official

Tue 17th August 2021 | 07:55 PM

Kabul Airport Open, Flights Able to Land, Depart - White House Official

The international airport in Kabul is open for military and civilian aircraft alike with flights able to land and depart, a White House official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The international airport in Kabul is open for military and civilian aircraft alike with flights able to land and depart, a White House official said on Tuesday.

"The Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKAI) is open, and flights are able to land and depart, including on the civilian side.

As of this morning, there are 3,500 troops on the ground at HKAI," the official said told reporters.

US military flights continue using the airport for evacuating Americans, including embassy personnel, from Afghanistan and were able to take over 700 people on Monday, he added.

